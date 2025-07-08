Shipments of some US weapons to Ukraine may resume after meetings in Rome, Kiev — Politico

NEW YORK, July 8. /TASS/. Deliveries of some US weapons to Ukraine could resume following meetings between the two countries’ high-profile officials in Rome and Kiev this week and next, Politico reported, citing sources.

According to them, the US president’s Ukraine Envoy Keith Kellogg will hold a meeting with Ukraine’s defense chief, Rustem Umerov, at an international aid conference scheduled for July 10-11, followed by "a meeting in Kiev."

Earlier, the Pentagon confirmed plans by the US administration to deliver additional "defensive weapons" to Ukraine. "At [US] President [Donald] Trump’s direction, the Department of Defense is sending additional defensive weapons to Ukraine to ensure the Ukrainians can defend themselves while we work to secure a lasting peace and ensure the killing stops," Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell said in response to a request for comment from TASS.

Earlier, Trump stated that the US would send Kiev "some more weapons." According to the American leader, these are mostly defensive weapons.

On July 2, The New York Times reported that the United States would halt shipments of Patriot missiles, GMLRS (Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System) precision-guided weapons, Hellfire guided missiles, Stinger man-portable air defense systems, and other weapons to Kiev. Meanwhile, Trump stated on July 3 that Washington continues to assist Kiev militarily, but emphasized that the US must also prioritize its own defense needs.