Trump sees `a good chance’ of Gaza ceasefire deal with Hamas in next few days

WASHINGTON, July 7. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said a Gaza ceasefire deal could be reached within next week.

"I think there is a good chance we have a deal with Hamas during the coming week," the US leader told reporters before boarding Air Force One en route from New Jersey.

He also noted that "quite a few of the hostages" being held in the Palestinian enclave will be coming out if a deal is reached. Also, the United States is working on "a lot of things" with Israel, including on a permanent deal with Iran, Trump added.

On July 2, Trump stated that Israel had agreed to the terms of a 60-day ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. On July 4, Hamas said it had handed a positive response to the latest ceasefire plan to mediators.