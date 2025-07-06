BRICS nations plan to expand cooperation in sports

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 6. /TASS/. BRICS member states will support each other in promoting local sports and expanding cooperation in the field of sports more broadly, according to the declaration adopted at the BRICS summit.

"We emphasize that all BRICS countries have rich traditional sport culture and agree to support each other in the promotion of traditional, local and indigenous sports among BRICS countries and around the world," the document said.

"We also emphasize the importance of enhancing cooperation in various areas of sports, including the development of national, traditional and non-Olympic Sports, the encouragement of athletes to participate in international sporting events held on the territory of BRICS countries, and the exchange of views on issues of common concern in the field of physical culture and sports. We welcome the adoption of the Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of physical culture and sport during the BRICS Sports Ministers Meeting and acknowledge the requirement of a BRICS States Sport Cooperation Framework for supporting its implementation," according to the declaration.