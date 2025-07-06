BRICS supports growing role of New Development Bank

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 6. /TASS/. The BRICS member states expressed their support for the expanding role of the New Development Bank (NDB) and encouraged the enlargement of its membership, according to the group’s declaration.

"As the New Development Bank is set to embark on its second golden decade of high-quality development, we recognize and support its growing role as a robust and strategic agent of development and modernization in the Global South. We welcome the Bank’s steady expansion of its capacity to mobilize resources, foster innovation, expand local currency financing, diversify funding sources, and support impactful projects that advance sustainable development, reduce inequality, and promote infrastructure investments and economic integration," the document said.

The text also highlights that the group welcomes the NDB’s progress in consolidating its position as a global institution for development and stability, which reflects BRICS’ shared commitment to strengthening financial mechanisms that promote inclusive and sustainable development in the countries of the Global South.