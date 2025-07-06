Global AI governance must address needs of all nations — BRICS declaration

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 6. /TASS/. The BRICS nations advocate for global governance of artificial intelligence (AI) that serves the interests of all countries, including developing nations, according to the declaration adopted at the BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro.

"We recognize that Artificial Intelligence (AI) represents a milestone opportunity to boost development towards a more prosperous future. To achieve that goal, we underscore that global governance of AI should mitigate potential risks and address the needs of all countries, including those of the Global South," the document said.

The BRICS group also called for joint efforts at the global level to establish an AI governance system that reflects the shared values of the BRICS countries, takes into account risks, strengthens trust, and ensures equitable international cooperation, according to the declaration.