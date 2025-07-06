BRICS nations call for enhanced global response to climate challenges

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 6. /TASS/. BRICS member states have called for the strengthening of global action aimed at sustainable development and combating climate change, according to the summit declaration of the group.

"We call for a strengthened global response to climate change, in the context of sustainable development and poverty eradication. Understanding the urgency of climate change, we endorse the BRICS Climate Leadership Agenda as a statement of our resolve to exercise collective leadership through mutual empowerment, by advancing solutions that support BRICS development needs and priorities, while accelerating action and enhancing cooperation towards the full implementation of the UNFCCC and its Paris Agreement. We underscore that this outcome demonstrates that multilateralism and Global South cooperation can shape a more inclusive and sustainable governance for a better future," the declaration said.

At the same time, the BRICS leaders rejected any unilateral punitive and discriminatory measures imposed under the guise of environmental concerns, which do not comply with international law.

"We reject unilateral, punitive and discriminatory protectionist measures, that are not in line with international law, under the pretext of environmental concerns, such as unilateral and discriminatory carbon border adjustment mechanisms (CBAMs), deforestation regulation, due diligence requirements, taxes and other measures and reconfirm our full support for the call in COP28 related to avoidance of unilateral trade measures based on climate or environment. We also oppose unilateral protectionist measures, which deliberately disrupt the global supply and production chains and distort competition," according to the document.