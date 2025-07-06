{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
BRICS countries call for peaceful resolution of conflict in Sudan

The situation in Sudan escalated in April 2023

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 6. /TASS/. BRICS nations called for the immediate peaceful resolution of the conflict in Sudan in its summit declaration.

"We are deeply concerned over the situation in Sudan resulted in a humanitarian crisis and the growing risk of proliferation of extremism and terrorism. We reiterate our positions in this regard and call for an immediate, permanent, and unconditional ceasefire and for a peaceful resolution of the conflict. We also stress the need for sustained, urgent and unhindered access to humanitarian assistance for the Sudanese population, and for the scaling up of humanitarian aid to Sudan and neighboring countries," the document said.

The situation in Sudan escalated in April 2023. The clashes, which began in Merowe and Khartoum, quickly spread to other parts of the country. Thousands of people have been killed, tens of thousands wounded, and more than 13 mln Sudanese have been forced to flee their homes.

Middle East conflict
Israel delivers airstrikes on Yemen’s port of Hodeidah — TV
Witnesses, too, reported a major fire caused by Israeli airstrikes
Death toll from Texas flooding rises to 50 — report
Dozens of people are missing, CNN reported
Pope Francis condemns Ukraine’s attack on Donetsk market — Union of Old Believers chief
"Pope Francis strongly condemns the strikes on Donetsk and strongly calls for talks," Leonid Sevastyanov, chairman of the World Union of Old Believers, said, adding that the pontiff thinks that conflict in Ukraine has reached a deadlock
Press review: Putin, Trump talk again and Moscow calls for hard stop to all arms to Kiev
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, July 4th
BRICS summit participants condemn attack on Iran, strikes on its nuclear facilities
Tucker Carlson said he interviewed President of Iran
The main purpose of the interview is to try to find out from the head of the executive branch of power the whole truth about his plans regarding relations with Israel and the United States, the journalist said
High debt levels hinder development efforts — BRICS declaration
The BRICS group believes that the issue of international debt must be addressed comprehensively, taking into account the national laws and domestic procedures of each country
Russian marine robotic complexes at initial stage — Patrushev
According to the Russian presidential aide, the scientific research for the key high-tech components of marine unmanned systems is still insufficient
European integration leads Moldova to war, says opposition leader
He promised that if his bloc wins the upcoming parliamentary elections in Moldova on September 28, its representatives will pursue a course toward closer relations with Russia rather than the European Union
Over 60 killed in floods, landslides in Northern India — agency
Rescuers continue to search for those missing, humanitarian camps have been set up in safe areas
Lavrov does great work since Rutte even recalls Christ — MFA
Earlier, Mark Rutte awkwardly referred to the times of Jesus Christ in an attempt to discredit Sergey Lavrov’s lasting diplomatic career
Lavrov, Brazilian foreign minister discuss bilateral contacts’ schedule at various levels
The Russian Foreign Ministry also noted that Lavrov and Vieira "exchanged opinions on a number of other international issues"
Russia to keep close eye on Berlin’s actions concerning Taurus supplies to Kiev — diplomat
"It is not easy to train Ukrainian soldiers to operate Taurus missiles," Sergey Nechayev said
Russian Su-34 uses Kinzhal hypersonic missile in special op — official
"The first crew who successfully accomplished such a task will receive state awards," the official said
Actor Steven Seagal may be eligible for $80 monthly pension as Russian citizen
The Hollywood star has been granted Russian citizenship
UKMTO reports incident with merchant shop off Yemeni coast
Later, it said, citing a source that the shelling caused fire onboard the ship
Musk applies for registration of his America party
The document was posted on the FEC website on July 6
BRICS nations call for enhanced global response to climate challenges
At the same time, the BRICS leaders rejected any unilateral punitive and discriminatory measures imposed under the guise of environmental concerns, which do not comply with international law
BRICS admits that its further expansion requires adjustments in its work
We recognize the need to establish a common BRICS database to facilitate access to relevant documents and background information," the declaration says
Putin calls for BRICS nations to significantly increase mutual investments
To this end, he said, Russia has proposed to create a new BRICS investment platform
Israel hits Hezbollah targets in Lebanon — IDF
The IDF stressed that it will continue "to operate to remove any threat to the State of Israel"
TON launches ‘Golden Visa’ program in UAE for Toncoin holders
The visa issuance process is expected to take approximately seven weeks
Russian troops liberate five communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass
Russian troops delivered one massive and five combined strikes by precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles on Ukrainian military sites over the week, the Defense Ministry reported
Hamas says it hands positive response to Gaza ceasefire plan to mediators
"The movement is ready to begin talks on implementing the proposal under consideration immediately", the radicals said in a statement
BRICS countries welcome lifting of sanctions on Syria
BRICS countries also reaffirmed their commitment to the sovereignty
Flights into deep space may become Russia’s 'exclusive' technology — Kurchatov Institute
Addressing recent statements by American entrepreneur Elon Musk regarding Mars and lunar missions, Mikhail Kovalchuk dismissed them as mere slogans
FACTBOX: BRICS association’s profile
On July 6-7, 2025, Rio de Janeiro will host the 17th BRICS Summit
Tatyana Kim only Russian woman named on Forbes 50 richest self-made women on Earth
Ranked 18th with a wealth of $4.6 billion, Kim, 49, is the second-youngest woman on the list
Press review: Moscow's red line on Ukraine troop training and Serbian protests boil over
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, June 30th
Trump rates high new statements by Putin concerning Russian-American relations
Putin said earlier that the relations between Russia and the US were beginning to stabilize thanks to Trump
Italian PM says US adjusted decisions on weapons supplies to Kiev, not halted them
Giorgia Meloni said she had discussed "Kiev and trade tariffs" with US President Donald Trump
Changes introduced by Hamas to Gaza Strip deal unacceptable for Israel — PM’s office
"The negotiating team will leave tomorrow (Sunday) for the talks in Qatar," according to the statement
Singer Ozzy Osbourne of heavy metal band Black Sabbath gives farewell show in UK
Fans also saw performances from other bands including Slayer, Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Tool and Gojira
Russian forces about to liberate Chasov Yar — DPR’s head
According to Pushilin, the operational situation in this front section is favorable
EU to announce sanctions against Israel next week — news outlet
Several scenarios are reportedly under consideration, including the complete or partial suspension of the EU-Israel Association Agreement and sanctions against officials, servicemen, and citizens
BRICS condemns unilateral economic sanctions, including secondary sanctions
The group urged to cancel such unlawful measures, which undermine international law as well as the principles and purposes of the UN Charter
Ukraine loses more than 1,265 servicemen over past 24 hours — top brass
TASS has compiled the main information about the progress of the special military operation over the past day
BRICS has many supporters in global South, East — Putin
The Russian leader recalled that the association’s previous summit in Kazan decided to establish a BRICS partner status to develop practical cooperation with all nations that are interested in that
IN BRIEF: What we know about foiled terrorist attack in St. Petersburg
FSB officers apprehended the young woman the moment she was planting an improvised explosive device under a car
Russian Railways launches new passenger service between Moscow and Berlin
For time being, the trains will be cruising twice a week
Top Russian, Indian diplomats reiterate course toward building strategic partnership ties
Special attention was focused on closer cooperation within BRICS in view of India’s presidency of the association in 2026 and with due account of the "positive results of the current Brazilian presidency"
Ukrainian POWs go fighting for Russia
Pavel Bolbot refused to be exchanged with Ukraine
IAEA experts rotated at Zaporozhye NPP
According to the facility’s press service, the experts’ security during the rotation was ensured by officers of the Russian army, National Guard Service and interior ministry’s Zaporozhye Region directorate
Trump’s adviser ponders on idea of ceasefire in Ukraine — CNN
According to the report, the future administration’s strategy on Ukraine is still in the works
Russia’s Progress MS-31 space freighter docks to International Space Station
The Russian space freighter is expected to stay docked at the ISS for the duration of 167 days
IMF to revise downward forecast for Russian GDP — spokesperson
"Inflation is easing, but is still high, and Russia, like many countries, is affected by high risks and uncertainty," IMF Director of the Communications Department Julie Kozack said
BRICS countries voice concern over rising use of unilateral trade measures
The BRICS members also stated that they strongly support Ethiopia’s and Iran’s aspirations to join the WTO
Putin says Russians have raised over $693 mln to support special military operation
According to the Russian leader, over this period, millions of Russians, as well as leading corporations and small businesses have joined the Everything for Victory! Action
New Syrian government ready to retain Russian military bases in country
Russia operates two military facilities in Syria - the Tartus naval logistics base and the Khmeimim air base located 20 km southeast of Latakia
BRICS countries condemn attacks on Russia’s Bryansk, Kursk, and Voronezh regions
On January 6, 2025, Indonesia also joined BRICS as a full-fledged member
Musk suggests Congress strategy for his hypothetical political party
"One way to execute on this would be to laser-focus on just 2 or 3 Senate seats and 8 to 10 House districts", he wrote
Liberation of Melovoye to crush Ukrainian defense in Kharkov area — authorities
Vitaly Ganchev аdded that the Russian Armed Forces are systematically fulfilling the task of creating and expanding the buffer zone along the state border to ensure civilian safety
2025 Wimbledon draw announced, 16 Russians among the field
This year’s Wimbledon takes place between June 30 and July 13 and offers a total of 50 million Euro in prize money
BRICS nations plan to cooperate on disaster risk reduction
The BRICS nations reaffirmed their commitment to increasing funding, strengthening governance, promoting solidarity, and enhancing resilience in disaster risk reduction efforts
Current cargo traffic makes Northern Latitudinal Railway ineffective
Minister for Development of the Far East and Arctic Alexey Chekunov said that investments in new railway approaches will be effective with development of freight traffic along the Northern Sea Route and inland waterways
Fair world superseding unipolar system serving interests of richest nations — Putin
Putin emphasized that the world is living through cardinal changes
BRICS countries reach agreement to establish bloc’s Space Council
The leaders of the states emphasized the importance of international cooperation in the exploration and peaceful use of outer space and reaffirmed their commitment to reducing existing asymmetries in the space capabilities of BRICS countries
Global AI governance must address needs of all nations — BRICS declaration
The BRICS group also called for joint efforts at the global level to establish an AI governance system that reflects the shared values of the BRICS countries
Settlements in national currencies among BRICS countries are growing — Putin
According to the Russian President, in order to fully capitalize on the emerging opportunities, it is essential to intensify cooperation among the bloc’s member states
Lion hunted down, killed after it flees zoo in Turkey — report
Named Zeus, the animal escaped from a wildlife park called Land of Lions and attacked a man that was sleeping near the park
BRICS leaders call for continuing Gaza ceasefire talks — summit declaration
They expressed serious concern over the situation in the Palestinian territories following the resumption of hostilities in the Gaza Strip and amid the problems with humanitarian aid deliveries to the enclave
FACTBOX: What is known about attack on traffic police officer in Nalchik
The traffic police officer who was wounded in the attack has been taken to hospital in serious condition, local emergencies service said
Gagauz leader top opposition bloc’s list at parliamentary elections in Moldova
Gutsul’s relations with the Moldovan leadership became strained in 2023 after she won elections in the autonomy and proclaimed a course toward closer relations with Russia, criticizing Chisinau’s policy of confrontation with Moscow
Lavrov condemns Israeli, US strikes on Iran during meeting with Araghchi
Israel launched a military operation against Iran overnight on June 13
OPEC to accelerate oil production growth in August to 548,000 bpd
The statement emphasized that this decision was made amid stable fundamentals in the oil market
Ukraine started dismantling Three Sisters monument on border with Russia and Belarus
The Three Sisters monument at the Russia, Belarus and Ukraine tripoint was opened on May 3, 1975 and symbolizes the friendship of peoples
Putin highlights Russia’s contribution to US statehood
The two countries were able to find things that bonded them together, the Russian President said
BRICS outstrips G7 economically — Putin
The Russian president thanked his Brazilian counterpart, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, and the Brazilian BRICS presidency in promoting the strategic partnership within the association
Russian population stands at 146 mln as of January 1, 2025 — statistics
Incremental growth of the population was noted in twenty Russian regions, particularly in Moscow and Leningrad Regions and in Ingushetia
No new dates for another round of Russia-US dialogue — Russia’s diplomat
According to the Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, Moscow sees that Washington is interested in the restoration of relations
Elon Musk announces creation of new party America
He noted that when the country is being bankrupted by [excessive] spending and bribery, its citizens live in a one-party system, not a democracy
Sheremetyevo Airport cancels 171 flights, 56 flights delayed — Air Transport Agency
Rosaviatsiya noted that between 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m., 65 departures are scheduled from Terminal B and 11 from Terminal C. Approximately 15,000 passengers are preparing for departure and are undergoing pre-flight procedures
BRICS countries emphasize importance of developing bloc’s grain exchange
The BRICS leaders' declaration also said they support further discussions on national policies and international coordination that help improve food availability
Russian senator commends Russia for making world better place, criticizes US
Moreover, the Americans and their Western partners have always promoted their values "either through Crusades or in the form of massacres or assimilation of those people who were subject to the promotion of Western cultural or spiritual values," Konstantin Kosachev insisted
Russia to continue with Bushehr NPP project in Iran, says Putin
The construction of a nuclear power plant near the city of Bushehr in southern Iran was launched in 1975
BRICS nations plan to expand cooperation in sports
"We emphasize that all BRICS countries have rich traditional sport culture and agree to support each other in the promotion of traditional, local and indigenous sports among BRICS countries and around the world," the declaration said
Transneft vice president Andrey Badalov dies in Moscow in apparent suicide
Law enforcement officials told TASS that the deceased had left a farewell note
BRICS countries call for prompt adoption of convention on combating terrorism
The summit participants strongly condemned "any acts of terrorism as criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, whenever, wherever and by whomsoever committed"
BRICS countries call for fighting against all forms of discrimination
The BRICS nations also reaffirmed their commitment "to advancing women’s rights and leadership across all sectors"
BRICS supports growing role of New Development Bank
The group welcomes the NDB’s progress in consolidating its position as a global institution for development and stability, which reflects BRICS’ shared commitment to strengthening financial mechanisms
Qatar loses hope to promote talks between Israel, Hamas — senior Russian diplomat
"First, they tried to help, but certain disappointment is felt," he told TASS
Britain does not want peace in Ukraine because of its interest in Odessa seaports — expert
Vladimir Karasev further elaborated that the British authorities were also interested in Ukraine's resources, which have been handed over to them by Vladimir Zelensky under a 100-year agreement
Embassies of 12 countries closed in North Korea amid shortage of goods
All foreign personnel of international humanitarian organizations have also left, the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang said
Temporary flight restrictions imposed at Russia’s Pulkovo airport
At the same time, temporary flight restrictions have also been imposed at the airports in Izhevsk and Kirov, as well as Nizhnekamsk Airport in the Republic of Tatarstan
Large package of documents to be prepared for BRICS summit in Kazan — Lavrov
According to the Russian foreign minister, Russia plans more than a hundred various BRICS events throughout its presidency
India to host the BRICS summit in 2026
Brazil assumed the BRICS presidency on January 1
Rostec to launch its own RUBx token, RT-Pay payment platform
The platform fully complies with Russian legislation, including the requirements of the Central Bank, as well as measures to prevent money laundering and terrorist financing, Rostec noted
Russia is open country, unique civilization, says Putin
According to the president, Russia knows how to be friends, it always keeps its word, will never let anyone down and will always extend a helping hand in a difficult situation
BRICS leaders call for further discussion of cross-border payment initiative
According to the declaration, the BRICS countries welcome the "’Technical Report: BRICS Cross-border Payments System’, which reflects members’ revealed preferences, and should play a pivotal role in our efforts"
Lavrov arrives in Rio de Janeiro for BRICS Summit
Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate via video link
Russian cabinet approves creation of Russia-Eritrea cooperation commission
According to the draft agreement presented in the document, it will be valid for five years with the possibility of automatic extension for the same period
TikTok develops new version of its app for US market
According to the report, the new app, currently codenamed M2, is scheduled to be launched in US app stores on September 5, pending final approval by TikTok’s management
Russian Post suspends ground deliveries to Europe for two months
Russian Post continues to deliver parcels by air, with air delivery times being traditionally shorter than for ground delivery, the company assured
Russian Railways mulls launching St. Petersburg-Kaliningrad-Berlin route
The Kaliningrad region is Russia’s enclave on the Baltic Sea
Russian Cabinet adds bananas to list of national agricultural products
The relevant decree of the government was posted on the official web portal of legal information
Russia’s air defense forces destroy seven UAVs in Kaluga Region, no casualties reported
Shapsha noted that rapid response teams are currently working at the sites
BRICS leaders emphasize need to ensure resilience of energy markets
The BRICS leaders noted that fossil fuels will continue to play a significant role in the global energy mix, particularly for developing countries and emerging market economies
Supporting efforts on Ukraine and space exploration — key points of BRICS declaration
TASS has compiled the key provisions of the declaration
Trump slams situation around Ukraine as ‘pretty tough’
Trump also noted that he was "very unhappy" with his July 3 telephone conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin
Yemen’s Houthis say they struck Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport with ballistic missile
According to Yahya Saree, a spokesperson for the group, the operation "successfully achieved its goal" and the airport had to suspend operations
