BRICS countries call for peaceful resolution of conflict in Sudan

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 6. /TASS/. BRICS nations called for the immediate peaceful resolution of the conflict in Sudan in its summit declaration.

"We are deeply concerned over the situation in Sudan resulted in a humanitarian crisis and the growing risk of proliferation of extremism and terrorism. We reiterate our positions in this regard and call for an immediate, permanent, and unconditional ceasefire and for a peaceful resolution of the conflict. We also stress the need for sustained, urgent and unhindered access to humanitarian assistance for the Sudanese population, and for the scaling up of humanitarian aid to Sudan and neighboring countries," the document said.

The situation in Sudan escalated in April 2023. The clashes, which began in Merowe and Khartoum, quickly spread to other parts of the country. Thousands of people have been killed, tens of thousands wounded, and more than 13 mln Sudanese have been forced to flee their homes.