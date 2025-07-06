BRICS countries voice concern over rising use of unilateral trade measures

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 6. /TASS/. The leaders of the BRICS countries have expressed concern over the increasing use of unilateral economic measures that distort global trade, according to the joint declaration adopted at the group’s summit in Rio de Janeiro.

"We voice serious concerns about the rise of unilateral tariff and non-tariff measures which distort trade and are inconsistent with WTO rules. In this context, we reiterate our support for the rules-based, open, transparent, fair, inclusive, equitable, non-discriminatory, consensus-based multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organization (WTO) at its core, with special and differential treatment (S&DT) for its developing members," the document said.

The BRICS members also stated that they strongly support Ethiopia’s and Iran’s aspirations to join the WTO.