BRICS leaders call for continuing Gaza ceasefire talks — summit declaration

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 6. /TASS/. BRICS leaders call on participants in the Gaza ceasefire talks to continue consultations to reach an "immediate, permanent and unconditional ceasefire, according to the declaration of their summit in Brazil.

"We exhort the parties to engage in good faith in further negotiations to achieve an immediate, permanent and unconditional ceasefire, the full withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip and all other parts of the Occupied Palestinian Territory, the release of all hostages and detainees held in violation of international law, and sustained and unhindered access and delivery of humanitarian aid," the document reads.

The leaders reaffirmed "that a just and lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict can only be achieved by peaceful means and depends on the fulfillment of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, including the rights to self-determination and return." They expressed serious concern over the situation in the Palestinian territories following the resumption of hostilities in the Gaza Strip and amid the problems with humanitarian aid deliveries to the enclave.

On March 18, Israel resumed hostilities in the Gaza Strip and delivered a series of strikes on Hamas targets, thus cutting short the ceasefire that had been in place in the enclave since January 2025. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the start of Operation Gideon's Chariots in the northern and southern parts of the enclave on May 18. Its stated goal is the total defeat of Hamas and the release of all Israeli hostages from Gaza.

On July 2, US President Donald Trump said that Israel had agreed on a 60-day ceasefire, with the parties continuing settlement efforts during this period. On July 4, Hamas handed over to the mediators its positive response to their Gaza ceasefire proposal. On July 6, the Israeli delegation arrived in Cairo for the next round of talks.