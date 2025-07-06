BRICS countries call for fighting against all forms of discrimination

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 6. /TASS/. The BRICS countries call for more invigorated efforts to fight against all forms of discrimination, according to the BRICS summit declaration.

"We reiterate the need to intensify the fight against racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance as well as discrimination based on religion, faith or belief, and all their contemporary forms around the world, including the alarming trends of rising hate speech, disinformation and misinformation," the document reads.

The BRICS nations also reaffirmed their commitment "to advancing women’s rights and leadership across all sectors." "We underline the importance of women's empowerment and of ensuring their full, equal and meaningful participation in all spheres of society," the declaration states.