BRICS countries call for prompt adoption of convention on combating terrorism

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 6. /TASS/. The leaders of the BRICS countries called for the swift finalization and adoption of a comprehensive convention on combating international terrorism within the framework of the United Nations, according to the group’s summit declaration.

"We call for an expeditious finalization and adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism in the UN framework. We call for concerted actions against all UN designated terrorists and terrorist entities," the document said.

The summit participants strongly condemned "any acts of terrorism as criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, whenever, wherever and by whomsoever committed.".