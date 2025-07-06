BRICS countries welcome lifting of sanctions on Syria

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 6. /TASS/. BRICS member states welcome the removal of unilateral sanctions against Syria, according to the summit declaration.

"We welcome the lifting of unilateral sanctions on Syria and hope that this will support efforts to revive the Syrian economy and launch the reconstruction phase in a way that fosters development and stability," the document said.

BRICS countries also reaffirmed their commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity of Syria and called for "a peaceful and inclusive Syrian-led and Syrian-owned, UN-facilitated political process, based on the principles of Security Council Resolution 2254 (2015), in a manner that ensures the security and well-being of the civilian population, without discrimination.".