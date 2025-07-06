India to host the BRICS summit in 2026

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 6. /TASS/. The next BRICS summit will be held in India in 2026 under the country’s chairmanship, according to the summit declaration.

"We commend Brazil’s BRICS Chairship in 2025 and express our gratitude to the government and people of Brazil for holding the XVII BRICS Summit in the city of Rio de Janeiro. We extend full support to India for its BRICS Chairship in 2026 and the holding of the XVIII BRICS Summit in India," the document said.

Brazil assumed the BRICS presidency on January 1. In 2024, the group was chaired by Russia, with the key event of its presidency being the summit held in Kazan from October 22 to 24, during which the decision was made to establish a category of partner countries. The first partners included Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda, and Uzbekistan. Indonesia was initially designated as a BRICS partner, but on January 6, Brazilian authorities announced that the country had become a full-fledged member of the community. On January 17, Brazil’s Foreign Ministry announced that Nigeria had joined BRICS as a partner country, and on June 14, it was revealed that Vietnam had also joined the bloc in this capacity.