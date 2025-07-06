BRICS has many supporters in global South, East — Putin

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 6. /TASS/. BRICS is wining more and more supporters among the countries of the global South and East, with its voice sounding louder and louder in the global arena, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"BRICS has rightly won a role among the centers of global governance and the voice in support of our countries, in support of the basic interests of the global majority is sounding louder and louder in the global arena," he said, addressing the BRICS summit via a video link.

"BRICS has a lot of like-minded nations among the countries of the global South and East. They like the culture of open partnership and cooperation, mutual respect and accounting of each other’s interests that has evolved within the association," Putin said.

The Russian leader recalled that the association’s previous summit in Kazan decided to establish a BRICS partner status to develop practical cooperation with all nations that are interested in that. "And there are ten such nations today," he noted.

"The BRICS countries represent various development models, religions, civilizations, and cultures. But all of them stand for equality and good neighborly relations, for the priority of traditional values, high ideals of friendship and concord," he said. "They want to contribute to global stability and security, general prosperity and wellbeing."

"No doubt, such constructive approaches and such a uniting agenda are what is needed in the current difficult geopolitical situation," Putin added.