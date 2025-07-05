NEW YORK, July 5. /TASS/. American entrepreneur Elon Musk announced the creation of a new political party America, following the results of the vote held on his page in the social network X.

"By a factor of 2 to 1, you want a new political party and you shall have it!" he said in a post on X. He noted that when the country is being bankrupted by [excessive] spending and bribery, its citizens live in a one-party system, not a democracy.

"Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom," he wrote on X.

More than 1.2 million users of the social network took part in the vote. 65.4% voted for the creation of the new party.