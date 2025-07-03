Congress passes Trump's "big, beautiful bill" on government spending, taxes, debt ceiling

WASHINGTON, July 3. /TASS/. The House of Representatives of the US Congress, like the Senate, has approved a bill on government spending, developed by the administration of President Donald Trump, providing for tax cuts and an increase in the national debt ceiling as broadcast by C-SPAN TV channel.

The bill was supported by 218 congressmen, 214 opposed it. The document, which Trump calls "one big, beautiful bill," cuts taxes and government spending in several areas significantly. It boosts defense spending, including on the creation of the Golden Dome missile defense system. It also includes measures to tighten border control, and increases spending for this.

American entrepreneur Elon Musk, who used to be the coordinator of the Department for improving the efficiency of the American government (DOGE), has repeatedly criticized the bill, in part because it raises the national debt ceiling by $5 trillion from the current over $36 trillion. The businessman offered help in next year’s midterm congressional elections to the opponents of the Republican lawmakers who support the document.

In early June, the Congressional Budget Office said implementation of the bill could widen the US budget gap by $2.4 trillion over the next decade. According to its calculations, budget revenues will decrease by $3.6 trillion, while spending is to decrease by $1.2 trillion over 10 years.

The Senate approved the bill on July 1. Trump is expected to sign it on July 4.