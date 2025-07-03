Prosecutors change charges against Gutsul at last moment — lawyer

CHISINAU, July 3. /TASS/. Moldovan prosecutors have altered charges against Gagauzia head Evghenia Gutsul at the last moment preventing her from speaking out in her defense, lawyer Sergey Moraru told TASS.

"On June 3, at almost the last meeting, when the case was considered on the merits, the prosecutors formulated a new charge. They have removed some stuff, presented some stuff in a different way. Gutsul’s alleged violations, which dated back to 2021, were shifted to another party member. Gutsul was not even given the opportunity to speak out in her defense. After the indictment, the trial on the merits was completed," Moraru said.

According to him, the changes made to the charges required a review of the case.

The court's bias

After the debate ended, Gutsul accused of bias Judge Anna Kucherenko, who will pass a sentence on August 5 in the case of violations in financing of the politician's party. According to Gutsul, during the year of court sessions Kucherenko did not satisfy any request of the lawyers.

Earlier, the prosecutors said that Gutsul, working as a secretary in the Shor party, allegedly received money from Russia to finance the party from 2019 to 2022. Later, this wording disappeared from the charges. Besides, she was charged with allegedly coordinating the activities of some party offices and "knowingly receiving money from an organized criminal group" to finance the activities of the association.

The head of Gagauzia was detained at Chisinau airport on March 25 in another case related to financing of her election campaign in 2023. On July 1, prosecutors demanded that Gutsul be sentenced to nine years in prison and banned from holding senior positions for five years.

Gutsul denies all charges, saying that Moldovan President Maia Sandu and her pro-Western Action and Solidarity Party are behind her arrest. Gutsul's relations with the Moldovan leadership deteriorated in 2023 after her election victory and statements that she planned to strengthen friendly relations between the region and Russia.