Witkoff plans to meet with Araghchi to resume talks on Iran’s nuclear program — report

WASHINGTON, July 3. /TASS/. US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff plans to meet with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Oslo next week to resume talks on Tehran's nuclear program, Axios reported, citing sources.

A final date hasn't been set yet, the sources said. A White House official told Axios that they had "no travel announcements at this time."

Witkoff and Araghchi have been in direct contact during and since the 12-day war between Israel and Iran, according to the sources.

The story follows a report by Israel’s N12 television that said Washington reached out to Tehran to restart talks on Iran's nuclear program next week in Oslo.

On June 25, US President Donald Trump said US-Iran nuclear talks would take place this week. On June 28, NBC News reported that Witkoff would consult with Iranian representatives in the coming days about a possible nuclear agreement. On June 30, the White House said that Witkoff was carrying on his discussions with Iran on a nuclear agreement, but it did not disclose whether face-to-face engagements were in the cards for this week.