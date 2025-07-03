Situation in Ukraine reaches important juncture as US halts arms supplies — newspaper

WASHINGTON, July 3. /TASS/. The Ukraine conflict has reached a critical turning point amid the Russian army's advance on the battlefield and the US decision to suspend supplies of interceptor missiles to Kiev, The Washington Post reported on Thursday.

Ukraine is still suffering from an acute shortage of weapons and manpower and may subsequently face a defeat, the paper wrote. Washington considered redirecting some of the artillery shells and air defense systems earmarked for Ukraine either back to the United States or to Israel due to the depletion of the US ammunition stocks, the media outlet said.

Earlier, the New York Times newspaper reported that the United States would suspend deliveries of interceptor missiles for Patriot air defense systems, GMLRS (Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System) precision-guided weapons, Hellfire guided missiles, Stinger man-portable air-defense systems and some other weapons to Kiev.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said it summoned US Charge d'Affaires John Ginkel to discuss the situation with halted supplies.