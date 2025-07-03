Serbian Interior Ministry reports on arrests, injured policemen in overnight rallies

BELGRADE, July 3. /TASS/. Operatives from Serbia’s Interior Ministry have established the identities of 1,297 individuals with 79 of them taken to police precincts during an overnight operation to establish public order, while four law enforcement officials were injured, the ministry’s press service reported.

According to the ministry, 72 individuals have been detained for administrative violations while seven others were apprehended on the suspicion of committing criminal acts.

All roadblocks in Serbia have been removed with traffic restored. However, in a number of cities, including Belgrade, several isolated incidents have occurred. A number of people have been detained for violating public order and committing crimes. "As a result of actions by the participants of roadblocks, four policemen were injured and one vehicle of the Interior Ministry was damaged," the agency noted.

The Interior Ministry again called on residents to refrain from illegal actions and roadblocks, especially if they can threaten the safety of road users.

According to Serbia’s Interior Ministry, on June 28, about 36,000 people participated in an unauthorized opposition protest rally. During clashes with the protesters, law enforcement operatives had to use crowd-control measures to push them out of central streets. As a result of disturbances in Belgrade, 48 police officers were injured, 77 individuals were detained, including one minor.

However, mass protests in Serbia continued. The rioters continue to block key transportation hubs in Belgrade and other cities with improvised barricades made of garbage containers, demanding the release of those detained, holding elections and dismantling the tent camp of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic’s supporters near the parliament building.