US believes it has degraded Iran's nuclear program by two years — Pentagon

WASHINGTON, July 3. /TASS/. The US believes that its strikes on Iran have degraded the Islamic Republic's nuclear program by two years, US Assistant Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs Sean Parnell said at a briefing.

According to him, American allies agree that as a result of the attack on three nuclear facilities in Iran, the US allegedly degraded their program by one to two years. "At least intel assessments inside the Department (of Defense) assess that," Parnell said.

"I think, we're thinking about probably close to two years. We have degraded their program by two years," he repeated in response to a journalist's follow-up question.

As CNN reported earlier, citing sources, the US intelligence community believes that the US strikes on Iran did not destroy the main components of the Islamic Republic's nuclear program. According to a preliminary intelligence assessment, the attack most likely only delayed Tehran's acquisition of an atomic bomb by several months, the channel noted. According to its information, this assessment was presented by employees of the US Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) based on an analysis conducted by the US Central Command after the American strikes. Iran's enriched uranium stockpiles were not destroyed, and the centrifuges were mostly "undamaged," a CNN source said.

The White House said that the data provided by CNN were not true, and called this leak of information "a clear attempt to humiliate the President" Donald Trump.

From June 13 to 24, Israel launched daily strikes on Iran. The goal of its operation was said to be the destruction of the missile and nuclear programs of the Islamic Republic. Tehran responded by firing missiles and drones at Israeli territory. The United States entered the conflict on the night of June 22, attacking three nuclear facilities in Iran. On the evening of June 23, Tehran launched a missile attack on the largest American air base in the Middle East, Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. According to US authorities, there were no casualties and no significant damage was caused. Later, US President Donald Trump said that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. The ceasefire came into effect on June 24.