Orban believes it is not too late for Zelensky to choose for peace in Ukraine

BUDAPEST, July 3. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban believes that it is not too late for Vladimir Zelensky to make a turn in his policy towards peace in Ukraine.

"One year ago today, I visited Kiev. After 14 hours of travel, we held long talks with President Zelensky about the possibility of a ceasefire and peace. Even then, I warned him that time was not on his side. Even then, I warned him that the Russians were preparing for a long war, that a major shift was about to happen in America, and that Europe was running out of steam. President Zelensky did not listen to us at the time," Orban wrote on the X social network.

"With the confidence of a stage performer, he insisted on continuing the war. The war is still ongoing, Europe is exhausted, and American arms shipments are dwindling. The Ukrainian people continue to live through the horrors of war every single day. This is not theatre, nor a TV series, but cold hard reality. Hungary has remained on the side of peace. It is not too late for President Zelensky to join us," Orban concluded.