No talks on peace deal with Israel until it stops occupation of Syria — TV

DOHA, July 2. /TASS/. The government of Syria is not going to discuss a peace treaty with Israel as long as its troops remain on the occupied Syrian territory, Al Jazeera reported citing a Syrian government source.

"There will be no negotiations on a new deal until Israel fully complies with the 1974 disengagement agreement and withdraws its troops from the occupied regions," the source said.

He added that any reports about the possibility of signing a peace treaty between Syria and Israel "are premature at this stage."

The Axios portal reported on June 30, citing US officials, that the United States has been discussing with Israel and Syria the possibility of a security agreement between these two countries. According to the publication, the sides are now engaging in preliminary consultations.

Following the change of power in Syria in early December 2024, the Israeli military announced that it took positions in the buffer zone in the Golan Heights which has been separating the Israel-and Syria-controlled territories since 1974. Among others, it took control of the Syrian side of Mount Hermon, facing no resistance. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the 1974 disengagement agreement with Syria was no longer in effect after Syrian troops had left the area following the change of government in Damascus.

Head of the National Security Council (NSC) of Israel Tzachi Hanegbi admitted that he personally participates in direct negotiations with Syria, the Israel Hayom newspaper reported on June 22. He also said that Syria, along with Lebanon, are "candidates for normalization of relations" with Israel under of the so-called Abraham Agreements. Later, Syria’s transitional president Ahmed al-Sharaa said his government was working on measures to stop Israel’s constant incursions into the Quneitra province. He said that Damascus was engaged in indirect talks via international mediators.