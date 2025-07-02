US not yet requested agreement for its new ambassador to Russia — TASS source

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. So far, the United States has not requested Russia’s agreement to receive a new ambassador to Moscow, a source told TASS.

"There has been no such request," the source said.

On June 27, the US Embassy said its head Lynne Tracy had ended its work in Russia and will leave the country soon.

Tracy was confirmed as ambassador to Russia in December 2022 under the administration of former US President Joe Biden, and became the first woman in history to head the American diplomatic mission in Russia. Tracy arrived in Moscow on January 26, 2023, and assumed her duties on January 30.