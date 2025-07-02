NEW YORK, July 2. /TASS/. Western countries are interested in prolonging the armed conflict in Ukraine, as their defense industry directly depends on testing new types of weapons in combat conditions, according to columnists of Business Insider.

They note that Western-made military equipment would become redundant and obsolete if not tested in the Ukrainian conflict. "If your system is not in day-to-day use on the frontline of Ukraine, it becomes very quickly out of date," the portal quoted Justin Hedges, a former Royal Marine and cofounder of the military intelligence company Prevail, as saying.

According to Business Insider, the West believes that having a "live laboratory" to test military products serves their military needs and helps them maintain their alleged technological superiority. This approach has led to a merging of the production chains between the Western and Ukrainian defense industries, creating a clear interest in the continuation of hostilities.

Since the onset of the special military operation, Washington has provided Kiev with more than 60 tranches of military aid. According to the German Kiel Institute for the World Economy, from January 24, 2022, to December 31, 2024, Ukraine received over $123 billion in aid from the United States and €132.3 billion from the European Union.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly underscored that arms deliveries to Ukraine will not change the situation on the battlefield but will only prolong the conflict.