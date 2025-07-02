Pezeshkian says Iran doesn’t want confrontation with anyone

TEHRAN, July 2. /TASS/. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian reiterated that Tehran doesn’t seek confrontation with any country in the world.

"Iran is brimming with beauty. In every corner, friendship abounds. We have always sought to build bridges with nations, not walls," he wrote on X. "We are advocates of peace, enemies of war, and yet resolute in defending the borders, security and people of Iran."

Overnight into June 13, Israel started a military operation against Iran. Less than a day later, Iran carried out a retaliatory attack. Nine days later, the US entered the fray. In the small hours of June 22, US forces attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities: in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan. The following evening, Tehran launched missiles toward Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the largest US air force base in the Middle East. According to the US, there were no casualties or significant damage. Trump then said Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire, which took effect on June 24.