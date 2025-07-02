Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry protests to Russian ambassador over Moscow’s steps — MFA

BAKU, July 2. /TASS/. Russian ambassador to Baku Mikhail Yevdokimov was summoned to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, which lodged a protest over Moscow’s unfriendly steps toward the country, the ministry’s press service reported.

"On July 2, Russian ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Yevdokimov was summoned to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry. At a meeting with Deputy Foreign Minister Araz Azimov, the Azerbaijani side lodged a protest over the Russian side’s unfriendly actions and steps that damage bilateral relations," the statement said.

The ministry expressed deep concern over events in Yekaterinburg, alleging that forensic tests conducted in Azerbaijan contradict Moscow’s account of the deaths of two detainees accused of multiple murders and attempted murders in Yekaterinburg. Baku once again "demanded that the Russian government conduct an objective and comprehensive investigation into the Yekaterinburg incident."

In addition, the sides discussed the situation around the Sputnik Azerbaijan news agency. According to Azerbaijani diplomats, law enforcement officials acted in full compliance with national legislation. Thus, the ministry "deems Russian officials’ statements on the matter unsubstantiated."

About situation

The press service of the Sverdlovsk Region branch of the Russian Investigative Committee reported earlier that on June 27, police had carried out a raid on a criminal enterprise. Investigators say the defendants were involved in several murders and attempted murders in Yekaterinburg in 2001, 2010, and 2011. The Russian Investigative Committee noted that six people were detained in total. According to preliminary information, one of the suspects died of heart failure. The cause of death of the second defendant is being established. Their bodies were transported back to Azerbaijan.

On June 30, the Azerbaijani Interior announced that law enforcement officials were conducting an operation at the office of Russia’s Sputnik Azerbaijan news agency. Several agency employees were detained. Sputnik stated that it had not received a formal ban preventing the agency from working in Azerbaijan. It also said that a dialogue was underway between working groups to settle possible disagreements.