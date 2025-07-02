UK did not follow US’ lead in suspending arms supplies to Ukraine — newspaper

LONDON, July 2. /TASS/. The UK continues to provide Ukraine with weapons despite the US decision to suspend munition supplies, The Guardian reported, citing officials.

According to the newspaper, the European countries "have sought to plug some of the gaps" in Western arms supplies to Ukraine. However, they acknowledge that US weapons "represent ‘the cream’ of the munitions available" and that Kiev needs them the most.

Earlier, The New York Times reported that the US would suspend supplies of Patriot missiles, GMLRS precision-guided munitions, Hellfire air-to-ground missiles, Stinger portable air defense systems, and other weapons to Ukraine. Against this background, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry summoned US charge d’affaires John Ginkel to discuss the evolving situation.