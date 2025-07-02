China lashes out against spy hysteria, vows to protect rights of its citizens

BEIJING, July 2. /TASS/. China opposes what it calls speculative accusations against its citizens over alleged espionage activities and will take necessary measures to protect their legitimate rights and interests, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Mao Ning commented on the detention of two Chinese nationals on espionage charges in the United States.

"China has always opposed speculation about so-called Chinese spies and will take all necessary measures to protect the rights and interests of our citizens," the spokeswoman noted at a briefing.

Earlier, the Fox News channel reported that two Chinese nationals were arrested by the FBI for allegedly spying on US Navy personnel and bases. The US Department of Justice charged Yuance Chen and Liren Lai with collecting intelligence about US Navy service members and bases, as well as recruiting other military members to carry out tasks for China’s main foreign intelligence service, the Ministry of State Security. Both men were detained on June 27 - Chen was arrested in Oregon while Lai was arrested in Texas.