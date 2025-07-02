Afghanistan’s new envoy to Russia commences his duties

DUBAI, July 2. /TASS/. Gul Hasan, Afghanistan’s new ambassador to Moscow, has officially commenced his duties, the press service of the Afghan Foreign Ministry said.

"The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan to the Russian Federation, Mawlawi Gul Hasan, officially commenced his duties during an introductory meeting with the embassy staff," the ministry said in a statement published on its website.

According to the statement, the diplomat stressed that he would "conduct the embassy’s affairs with utmost commitment and full cooperation with the staff in accordance with his entrusted responsibilities."

The diplomatic agency said that the envoy’s accreditation by the Russian Federation is "a significant step" and expressed hope "that this important development will further broaden and strengthen relations between the two countries in political, economic, and other domains."

On July 1, an Afghan source told TASS about Afghanistan’s new envoy arriving in Moscow. Earlier, adviser to the Russian Foreign Minister, special presidential envoy for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, told TASS that the new ambassador will officially commence his duties after concluding several official procedures.