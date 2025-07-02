IDF reports apprehension of radicals with ties with Iran during operation in Syria

TEL AVIV, July 2. /TASS/. Israeli troops completed a night-time operation in Syria to apprehend a group of radicals suspected of ties with Iran, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported.

According to an announcement made by the IDF, the Israeli troops conducted a targeted operation in two border areas in southern Syria, while the decision to carry it out was made following intelligence gathered during interrogations over recent weeks.

As a result, "a terrorist cell operated by Iran" was apprehended, the Israeli military said. During the operation, weapons, including firearms and grenades, were located.