BEIJING, July 2. /TASS/. The Taiwan independence movement may result in catastrophic consequences for the island’s residents, Chinese State Council’s Taiwan Affairs Office Spokesman Chen Binhua said.

"The movement for independence is Taiwan’s greatest catastrophe. There will be no peace in the Taiwan Strait while this movement exists," Chen said at a briefing, commenting on statements by Taiwan regional leader Lai Ching-te.

Chen noted that the deeper Lai delves into "seeking independence," the more he harms Taiwan.

At the end of June, Lai opened a series of 10 public lectures about the island’s "unity," promoting the idea of the independence movement.

Taiwan has been governed by its local administration since 1949 when the remaining Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) fled to the island after being defeated in China’s civil war. Since then, Taiwan has preserved the flag and some other symbols of the Republic of China that had existed in mainland China before the Communists came to power. Beijing regards the island as one of its provinces and this position is supported by most countries, including Russia.