NEW YORK, July 1. /TASS/. More than 44% of Californians have spoken in favor of independence from the Washington administration and of becoming a separate state, the Newsweek magazine quoted a survey conducted by the YouGov Institute for the Study of Public Opinion as saying.

"Californians are ready to govern themselves and are focused on pragmatic solutions," Independent California Institute Vice Chair Timothy Vollmer said.

ICI executive director Coyote Marin said "this is a record high poll result for secession," citing 12 other polls conducted by Ipsos, SurveyUSA, YouGov and Zogby, which showed the previous high was 42% in a June 2021 YouGov survey.

The survey was conducted from June 11 to 23 amid a conflict between the governor of the state and the Trump administration.

On June 6, mass detentions of illegal migrants began in Los Angeles, and by the evening of June 7, at least 44 people were in custody on charges of violating migration laws. In response, demonstrations began in the city escalating into riots. President Donald Trump, bypassing California Governor Gavin Newsom, ordered the National Guard troops to be sent to Los Angeles to quell the unrest. After that Newsom sued Trump.