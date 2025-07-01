Macron plans to continue contacts with Putin, calls for ceasefire in Ukraine

PARIS, July 1. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron plans to continue contacts with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, hoping for the soonest ceasefire in Ukraine, the Elysee Palace said.

"The presidents agreed to coordinate their approaches and hold talks again in the near future to continue discussions," the Elysee said, adding that the French leader called for agreeing a ceasefire in Ukraine as soon as possible and engaging in talks on ending the conflict.

The two leaders spoke for more than two hours, focusing mainly on the situation in the Middle East and the conflict in Ukraine.

Touching on the Iranian nuclear program, Macron stressed that all permanent members of the UN Security Council are responsible for the settlement of the situation around it. He stated that Iran must fulfil its commitments under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and fully resume cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The agency’s inspectors should be given an opportunity to resume their work in that country, Macron added. He called for efforts to find a diplomatic solution to the problems that would promote "a lasting and sustainable settlement of the nuclear problem, the issue of Iran’s missiles and its role in the region."

"As for Ukraine, the French president emphasized France’s unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. He called for an immediate ceasefire and the beginning of talks between Ukraine and Russia with an aim of reaching a lasting and sustainable settlement of the conflict. Both presidents will continue exchanging views on this matter," the Elysee Palace said.

Putin and Macron spoke over the phone for the first time in near three years. Their previous phone call took place on September 22, 2022 and focused on the situation around the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, Ukrainian shelling attacks on Donbass, and prospects for the grain deal.

Phone contacts between the Russian and French leaders were halted after Macron breached the confidentiality of a phone conversation by inviting journalists. The Russian president said back then that his French counterpart had not notified him that third parties were taking part in the conversation.