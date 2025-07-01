German MFA summons Iranian ambassador over detention of alleged spy

BERLIN, July 1. /TASS/. The German Foreign Ministry said it summoned the Iranian ambassador after a man was detained in Denmark on suspicion of spying for Iran by collecting data about Jewish institutions in Germany.

"We will not tolerate any threat to Jewish life in Germany. The allegations against a man in Denmark for allegedly acting as an agent for Iran must be thoroughly investigated," the ministry said on X.

German prosecutors said earlier on Tuesday that an Iranian-born Danish national identified only as Ali S had been detained in Denmark at Germany’s request. According to the prosecution, in early 2025 he received orders from Iranian intelligence services to collect data in Berlin about Jewish institutions and certain individuals. In June, he was spying on three properties, which were not identified.

"Presumably, this was done in order to prepare further intelligence activities in Germany, possibly terrorist attacks against Jewish institutions," prosecutors said in a statement.

The suspect will appear before a judge of the highest federal court after being extradited to Germany.

Der Spiegel reported, citing sources, that Ali S allegedly received an assignment from the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. He photographed buildings, such as the office of the German-Israeli Society and a building that is sometimes visited by the head of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, Josef Schuster.