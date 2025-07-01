Hainan sets up South China Sea Tsunami Advisory Center

HAIKOU /China/, July 1. /TASS/. The South China Sea Tsunami Advisory Center has started its work in China’s Hainan Province, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Located in the coastal city of Sanya, the center was established jointly by the National Marine Environmental Forecasting Center and the Hainan Provincial Oceanic Administration. It will collect data and prepare a comprehensive early warning system at sea. Initially, the center will monitor everything related to tsunamis, sea heat, harmful algal blooms, and other hazards at sea.

The center will also serve as a platform for international cooperation and information sharing with regional countries in the field of maritime weather forecasting and warning services.

Due to its complex tectonic environment, active fault lines, and frequent earthquakes, the South China Sea region frequently faces typhoons and other maritime disasters.