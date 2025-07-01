Azerbaijani ambassador gives explanations about police raid at Sputnik office

BAKU, July 1. /TASS/. Azerbaijani ambassador to Moscow Rahman Mustafayev, who was summoned to the Russian foreign ministry earlier in the day, gave explanations concerning the police raid at the Sputnik Azerbaijan office in Baku, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Aykhan Hajizada said.

"The Russian side was provided with explanations about Azerbaijan’s position on the operations at the Sputnik Azerbaijan office," he told Azerbaijani journalists.

According to the spokesman, the Azerbaijani law enforcement actions "fully comply with law and the country’s international commitments." The Azerbaijani ambassador, in his words, stressed that "there are no grounds for the Russia side’s resentment."

The Russian foreign ministry said earlier that Ambassador Mustafayev had been given a note verbale demanding the immediate release of Russian journalists detained in Baku. The ministry also lodged a protest over Baku’s unfriendly actions aimed at undermining relations with Russia. The ministry stressed that Russia’s law enforcement agencies "acted in full compliance with Russian laws on investigating criminal cases.".