German chancellor says open to discussions on creating European nuclear umbrella

BERLIN, July 1. /TASS/. Germany is counting on the US nuclear arsenal remaining in Europe, but is also open to discussions about creating a European nuclear umbrella, Chancellor Friedrich Merz said at a joint press conference with Luxembourg’s Prime Minister Luc Frieden.

"First, I believe we must do everything possible to ensure the nuclear partnership with the US remains in place for the coming years, if not decades," the chancellor said. "This does not mean that we cannot discuss at the European level the potential deployment of an appropriate nuclear defense of our territory in the medium and long term," he added.

Merz recalled that the French side has been the only one to raise this topic so far. "Apart from our agreement to discuss it, no new initiatives have been taken thus far," he noted. "But I am open to discussing this issue," the chancellor emphasized.

Earlier, Jens Spahn, the leader of the joint CDU/CSU parliamentary group, said that the US nuclear weapons deployed in Germany were insufficient to "deter" Russia. In his opinion, Germany or the EU should have access to France's or the UK's nuclear arsenal.