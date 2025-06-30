Over 900 Iranians die over 12 days of conflict with Israel — agency

TEHRAN, June 30. /TASS/. At least 935 people have died in Iran from the Israeli strikes during the 12 days of the Iran-Israel war, IRNA news agency quoted representative of the judiciary of the Islamic Republic Eshaq Jahangiri as saying.

"According to the latest forensic data, during the 12-day war of the Zionist regime against our country, 935 people were confirmed dead, including 38 children and 132 women, some of whom were pregnant," he said.

According to Jahangiri, the death toll from the Israeli strike on the Evin prison has also increased. So far, 79 people have died, including visitors, family members of prisoners and prison staff, he added.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to the US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage.

On June 24, Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. The Israeli authorities confirmed that they had accepted the US proposal and announced that they had completed all objectives in their operation against Iran. In turn, Tehran said that it had achieved a victory over Tel Aviv by forcing it to unilaterally halt its aggression.