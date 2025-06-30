CSTO foreign ministers urge halt to further attacks on Iranian nuclear sites

CHOLPON-ATA /Kyrgyzstan/, June 30. /TASS/. Top diplomats from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member nations have called for refraining from further attacks on Iranian nuclear sites under the watch of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

"We call for refraining from force methods of settling problems and refusing from new raids on nuclear installations and sites that are covered by the IAEA safeguards and are inspected by the agency," the ministers said in their statement on the situation in the Middle East.

The ministers emphasized that diplomacy is the only way to settle the situation around the Iranian nuclear crisis. "In this context, we take note of the recent statement by the Iranian leadership on Iran’s unwavering commitment to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty," the document reads.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to the US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage.

On June 24, Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire, which came into effects on June 24.