Trump says Iranian authorities want to meet him as soon as possible

WASHINGTON, June 28. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has said that the Iranian authorities would like to have a meeting with him as soon as possible despite Tehran’s stating the opposite.

Asked by reporters in the White House whether he was concerned that the Iranians might have some enriched uranium on their territory, he said: "The last thing they're thinking about right now is enriched uranium. They're not thinking about that. What they want to do is they want to get back to [normal] life, and they do want to meet me, and we'll do that quickly."

Trump was asked to comment on Tehran’s statements that the republic’s authorities were not planning a meeting. "They may say that to you, don't you think they want to meet me? Don't you think we have sanctions on them that they can't do anything? Wouldn't you think that they want to meet me? I mean they're not stupid people, but they went through a lot, and they suffered," he said.