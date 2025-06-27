Iran can prove US bases in Middle East provided support to Israel — Foreign Ministry

TEHRAN, June 26. /TASS/. Iran has evidence that the US military bases in the Middle East played a role in supporting Israel without the knowledge of the governments of the states in whose territory they are located, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

"We also have evidence that the American bases located in the [Middle East] region, although without the knowledge of the governments of the countries where they are located, have played a role in supporting Israel," the minister said on the IRIB television channel.