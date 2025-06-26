Serbia not to sign anti-Russian declarations — PM

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. The Serbian leadership will not sign any anti-Russian declarations, Serbian Prime Minister Duro Macut said in an interview with TASS, his first with a foreign media outlet.

"The Republic of Serbia has a unified position on this matter. As you know, President Vucic was the only one who did not sign an anti-Russian declaration at the Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit in Odessa. Just as I, leading a Serbian delegation at the Southeast European Cooperation Process Summit in Tirana, spoke against such a declaration, because there is no alternative to peace and stability for Serbia," he said, replying to a question as to whether the Serbian leadership is united with regard to the policy track toward partnership with Russia.

On June 11, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic took part in the Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit in Odessa where he refused to sign an anti-Russian declaration following the meeting. Commenting on his trip to Ukraine, the Serbian leader rejected accusations of betraying Russia. He emphasized that, as opposed to other countries, Serbia does not support any initiatives directed against Moscow.