Hungary considering EU proposal on 18th package of anti-Russia sanctions — Orban

BUDAPEST, June 26. /TASS/. Hungary admits that a compromise may be reached in the European Union on the issue of adoption of a 18th package of sanctions against Russia and the approval of the European Commission’s (EC) plan to phase out Russian energy resources, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said as he arrived at the EU summit in Brussels.

When answering reporters’ questions, he said that Budapest had received "a very good offer" on that matter. "No doubt. This is true. It is necessary to work a bit more on it," he said in a conversation with media outlets broadcast by the M1 TV channel.

Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said earlier that he and his Slovakian colleague blocked the adoption of an 18th package of sanctions against Russia at the meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels in response to plans announced by the EC to phase out Russian energy imports by the beginning of 2028.