German politician slams Rutte over 'bootlicking' message to Trump before NATO summit

BERLIN, June 26. /TASS/. NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte’s flattering personal message to US President Donald Trump ahead of the NATO Summit shows that European alliance members are completely subservient to the United States, said Sahra Wagenknecht, leader of her Alliance - Reason and Justice party.

"What shameless bootlicking: Rutte’s message to Trump lays bare the complete vassal dependency of European NATO countries, which have obediently committed themselves to upholding US hegemony by channeling enormous sums into armaments and war — all while securing lucrative contracts for American defense corporations," Wagenknecht wrote on X.

"Chancellor [Friedrich] Merz of the CDU/CSU and the German Social Democratic Party are making a big mistake supporting this course. Instead, like the Spanish government, they should abandon these obligations in favor of protecting the economy and social welfare. This path only impoverishes people and does nothing to make the country safer," she added.

Earlier, Trump shared on Truth Social a complimentary personal message he received from Rutte ahead of the NATO Summit, in which the alliance chief congratulated him for making Europe "pay in a big way" for its defense spending. Rutte also later referred to Trump as "daddy."