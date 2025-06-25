{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
NATO believes Russia succeeds in creating buffer zone in Ukraine

According to the report, the Russian military-industrial complex consistently supplies the Russian army with heavy equipment and produces approximately 3 million artillery shells per year, while the United States produces less than 1 million over the same period

NEW YORK, June 25. /TASS/. Russia is succeeding in creating a buffer zone in eastern Ukraine to protect the Kursk region, a senior NATO official told the Defense One portal at a summit of the alliance.

The portal quoted the official as saying that the situation in eastern Ukraine continues to deteriorate for the Kiev regime amid the successes of the Russian Armed Forces in the Sumy Region.

"The real bottom line is the situation on the battlefield continues to be difficult. Ukraine continues to show a lot of innovative spirit, but we're in for a stressful and difficult summer."

According to Defense One, the Russian military-industrial complex consistently supplies the Russian army with heavy equipment and produces approximately 3 million artillery shells per year, while the United States produces less than 1 million over the same period.

On May 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin told the government that a decision to create a buffer zone on the border with Ukraine had already been made. According to the head of state, the task is already being solved by the Russian army.

At a press conference in the Hague after a NATO summit, the American leader said that the conclusions of the US Defense Intelligence Agency, which were leaked to the press on Tuesday, apparently for political reasons by someone from Trump's ideological opponents
Read more
Iranian president says Tehran is ready to settle problems in relations with US
Masoud Pezeshkian noted that Iran welcomes any assistance from the friendly and brotherly countries
Read more
Russia says battlegroup East destroyed up to 190 Ukrainian soldiers, 3 Starlink stations
According to the battlegroup's spokesman, three artillery pieces, including a US-made M109 Paladin self-propelled gun, were destroyed during counter-battery combat
Read more
LocoTech analyzes equipment failures during unscheduled repairs
Activities underway bear fruit in supporting the reliability level of the locomotive fleet, CEO Andrey Vlasenko said
Read more
Members of Basayev's gang sentenced to 21, 24 years for 1999 attack in Chechnya
The court's verdict confirmed that both defendants actively participated in the assault, deliberately firing at Russian servicemen
Read more
EAEU summit in Minsk to approve ten documents — Kremlin aide
"All these ten documents pertain to current activities of the board of the Eurasian Economic Commission," Yury Ushakov said
Read more
Russian, Ukrainian delegations to Istanbul good enough for talks — Erdogan
The Turkish president's remarks came in response to a question about whether he believed the level of the delegations at the Istanbul talks was appropriate
Read more
UAC delivers new batch of Su-35S fighters
Rostec first deputy CEO Vladimir Artyakov said Russian pilots praise the jets as the best in the class
Read more
Russia welcomes Middle East ceasefire, hopes it holds — Kremlin aide
Yury Ushakov stressed that the main thing now is that the parties have reached a truce
Read more
BRICS to discuss Putin's proposal of alternative growth platform — Kremlin aide
"A BRICS summit will be held in early July, all these matters undoubtedly will be touched on," Yury Ushakov noted
Read more
Sibur plans to get first hexene from Nizhnekamsk plant in 2025 — CEO
Hexene is a semi-product for base polymers and other petrochemicals
Read more
Israel-Iran conflict revives China's interest in Power of Siberia 2 — WSJ
According to the report, the conflict in the Middle East has given Beijing reason to reconsider the reliability of the oil and natural gas it gets from the region, even as a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Iran takes hold
Read more
Russia to attend upcoming BRICS summit in any case — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, the development of BRICS and Russia's engagement in the group is one of the highest priorities
Read more
US merely wanted to bury Fordow nuclear facility in Iran, investigative journalist says
Additionally, the strikes by the US were not "aimed at elements of the Iranian leadership," Hersh said
Read more
West's hostile policy course precludes peace in Ukraine — senior Russian diplomat
"Practically all European capitals are alarmed and adding to belligerency, including on the Ukrainian issue," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said
Read more
Russia says battlegroup West destroyed up to 220 Ukrainian soldiers, 8 Starlink stations
According to the battlegroup's spokesman, a US-made M777 artillery gun and 12 mortar crews were destroyed during counter-battery combat
Read more
Lavrov arrives in Turkmenistan on official visit
The top Russian diplomat was welcomed at the airport by Russian Ambassador to Turkmenistan Ivan Volynkin
Read more
Russian locomotives serve successfully on foreign railways
Locomotives manufactured by TMH are in service in different geographic regions and climatic specificities of operating conditions are addressed in their design, senior executive Andrey Vlasenko noted
Read more
Russian stocks close in the green on Wednesday
BCS World of Investment expects the MOEX Index at 2,700-2,800 points on June 26
Read more
Press review: Russia plays crisis control in Iran and smooths out pain points with US
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, June 24th
Read more
IAC issues recommendations after investigating first commercial drone incident
Among them was a proposal for drone manufacturers to equip aircraft with protected flight data recorders
Read more
As Doomsday Clock inches towards midnight, Russia works to pull hands back — Lavrov
According to the Russian foreign minister, global security is perhaps the most critical issue today
Read more
Former Ukrainian PM says Zelensky agonizes as end is looming
"Many people understand that Zelensky is leading the country to collapse," Nikolay Azarov said
Read more
Russia's Finance Ministry completes offering of federal loan bonds
The weighted average price of the issue was 85.7167% of the par value
Read more
NATO eases rhetoric on Russia in relation to Ukraine crisis in summit statement — media
Acording to the report, after last year's summit, the alliance included strong language condemning "Russia's full-scale invasion" and asserted that "Ukraine's future was in NATO"
Read more
Ukrainian conflict can be settled if all root causes are eliminated — Lavrov
As Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly pointed out, a long-term settlement of the Ukrainian conflict is only possible through talks, the Russian foreign minister said
Read more
Russian MP warns that Moscow will find response to any threat from NATO
Leonid Slutsky added that the talks in Istanbul are "a real opportunity to stop hostilities, save people's lives and achieve a sustainable settlement"
Read more
Assessments of damage to Iranian nuclear facilities differ — Kremlin aide
"Those who sustained these strikes believe that everything was prepared in advance and the facilities did not suffer excessive and substantial damage," Yury Ushakov said
Read more
Lavrov worries potential IAEA inspections of Iranian facilities could be leaked to public
The Russian foreign minister also pointed to broader concerns about the neutrality of international institutions
Read more
Iranian strike destroys 6 laboratories at university in Beersheba, 9 others damaged
The university itself states that the missile strike "wiped out years of work on diverse research projects in medicine and biology," The Times of Israel notes
Read more
Potential US sanctions to close window for talks with Russia — top diplomat
Marco Rubio said that Washington is going to continue to engage
Read more
US appointed new deputy ambassador to Russia — Embassy
"We are pleased to welcome J. Douglas Dykehouse at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow as the new deputy head of the diplomatic mission," the embassy said
Read more
Space remains area for cooperation in any geopolitical situation — Roscosmos
Director General Dmitry Bakanov said that the Soyuz-Apollo program became the first international manned space mission in the history of mankind
Read more
UN secretary-general regularly abuses his powers — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister added that Antonio Guterres refuses "to call things by their proper names"
Read more
Trump expresses confidence that Putin aspires to settle Ukraine conflict
The US leader also noted that "it is possible" Putin might have "territorial ambitions" beyond Ukraine
Read more
Fertilizer producers may postpone future projects due to high interest rates
The interest rate at the moment is actually too high for implementation of these complexes of expensive projects, head of the Russian Fertilizers Producers Association Andrey Guryev said
Read more
Zelensky cancels press conference and leaves Canada after failed meeting with Trump
Donald Trump left the G7 talks on June 17, ahead of schedule
Read more
Ukraine is doing dirty work for Western countries in Iran — former SBU officer
Vasily Prozorov said that "Ukrainian authorities have repeatedly announced their intent to target Iranian drone production facilities"
Read more
At a press conference in the Hague after a NATO summit, the American leader said that the conclusions of the US Defense Intelligence Agency, which were leaked to the press on Tuesday, apparently for political reasons by someone from Trump's ideological opponents
Read more
Bank of Russia sells currency worth $93.1 mln in domestic market
The volume of currency sold by the Bank of Russia with settlements on June 23 amounted to 7.4 bln rubles
Read more
BRICS countries say attacks on Iran violated UN Charter — statement
The group also called for making the Middle East free of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction
Read more
US, Israel undermine nuclear non-proliferation regime — Russian envoy
According to Roman Ustinov, the consequences with regard to the nuclear non-proliferation regime are yet to be assessed
Read more
Ukraine conflict cannot be resolved militarily — German chancellor
Friedrich Merz recalled that the European Union intends to adopt an 18th sanctions package on Thursday
Read more
Communications with Latin America to be discussed at Minsk forum — Kremlin aide
The business program of the forum is grouped in six topical areas, including the quality of the EAEU internal market, digital transformation, Eurasian connectivity
Read more
Ukraine's overnight drone attack on Russian regions: summary
Falling drone debris in Taganrog broke windows in a school and two residential buildings, Taganrog Mayor Svetlana Kambulova said
Read more
Europe to plant millions of mines along Russian border — media
The Daily Telegraph notes that all five countries have announced their intention to withdraw from the Ottawa Convention, which prohibits the use, stockpiling, and production of anti-personnel landmines
Read more
Bank of Russia lowers dollar exchange rate to 78.2 rubles for June 26
The official euro exchange rate has been lowered by 68 kopecks to 91.0599 rubles
Read more
Bodies of more than 150 conflict victims found in Gaza in past two days — Health Ministry
According to the ministry, approximately 680 people were injured and sought medical assistance in Gaza over the same period
Read more
Bank of Russia lowers dollar exchange rate to 78.29 rubles for June 24
The official euro exchange rate has been lowered by 30 kopecks to 89.8388 rubles
Read more
Russian GDP growth rate above majority of G20 countries — Economy Minister
"Over the last quarter of the century, Russia has built up an efficient, open and competitive economy," Maxim Reshetnikov said
Read more
Russian stocks close in the red on Tuesday
The yuan exchange rate against the ruble added 4 kopecks to 10.91 rubles
Read more
Israel, Iran may soon resume conflict, but currently not willing to — Trump
The US president said this during a press conference in The Hague following the NATO summit
Read more
Amid escalation in Mideast Ukraine disappears from agenda — Belarusian MFA
According to Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov, the Middle East conflict has a completely different character and can hit the interests of Europe much more seriously
Read more
Lavrov notes positive signals coming from US, Israel, Iran
If these ideas are actually implemented, the entire international community will breathe a sigh of relief, the Russian foreign minister said
Read more
Russian aviation agency allows daytime flights to Israel, extends ban on flights to Iran
The document also prescribes to avoid flights in the airspace of Jordan, Iraq and Iran
Read more
Trump says he will discuss Ukraine's 'difficulties' with Zelensky
Earlier, the US president said that he planned to meet with Vladimir Zelensky during the NATO summit but did not specify the nature of the meeting
Read more
Russia-Ukraine conflict 'more difficult than other wars' — Trump
Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that the West is now pleading for a ceasefire in Ukraine without preconditions
Read more
West is begging for ceasefire for Ukraine without preconditions — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister pointed out that this is exactly what Vladimir Zelensky firmly refused a couple of years ago
Read more
Iran's decision to break with
Tehran drew attention to the agency's refusal to prevent or even condemn attacks by Israel and the United States on its nuclear facilities
Read more
Zelensky says he has no intention of leaving power before end of conflict
Vladimir Zelensky’s presidential powers officially expired after May 20, 2024, but Kiev has refused to hold parliamentary and presidential elections due to martial law
Read more
Russia offered Iran air defense projects, Tehran showed little interest — Putin
The countries' strategic partnership agreement does not contain any articles related to defense, Russian President said
Read more
Europe belligerent over prospects of improved Russia-US ties — senior diplomat
"Practically all European capitals are alarmed and adding to belligerency, including on the Ukrainian issue," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko pointed out
Read more
Russian cabinet approves creation of Russia-Eritrea cooperation commission
According to the draft agreement presented in the document, it will be valid for five years with the possibility of automatic extension for the same period
Read more
Russia for keeping space outside of politics — head of Roscosmos
Dmitry Bakanov highlighted Russia’s recently adopted national space program, which encompasses eight federal projects
Read more
Europe must prevent conflicts like Ukraine's — Trump
According to the US president, it is vital that the additional money be spent on serious military hardware
Read more
Turkmenistan could become platform for many talks — Lavrov
Turkmenistan has foreign policy principles that are fully universal and can serve as a basis for negotiations between the parties, the minister added
Read more
Iran confirms death of chief of staff of Khatam Al-Anbiyaa army
The statement reads that Brigadier General Ali Shadmani died, having been seriously injured from Israeli strikes
Read more
Ukraine’s Zelensky was 'a bystander' at NATO summit in The Hague — Bild
According to the report, the summit’s final declaration contained only a vague phrase that "the allies confirm their long-term national commitments to support Ukraine"
Read more
Trump to limit transfer of classified information to Congress after Iran leak — Axios
Trump administration plans to limit the placement of information in the CAPNET system, used to send classified data to Congress, portal says
Read more
Putin to attend upcoming BRICS summit via video link — Kremlin aide
The BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro is slated for July 6-7
Read more
Russia’s cumulative gas production down 3.5% in 5M to 289 bcm — Rosstat
Liquefied natural gas production totaled 14.2 mln tons in January-May, down by 4.8% compared with the same period in the previous year
Read more
According to the report, the Russian military-industrial complex consistently supplies the Russian army with heavy equipment and produces approximately 3 million artillery shells per year, while the United States produces less than 1 million over the same period
Read more
Russia now Europe’s largest economy, Putin states
According to the Russian leader, the country needs to keep its foot on the gas to stay among the world’s largest economies
Read more
Russian troops deliver overnight strike on Ukrainian military sites in Kiev Region
The ministry said that all the designated targets were struck
Read more
Cuba, Mongolia, UAE, Uzbekistan to take part in EAEU summit — Kremlin aide
Yury Ushakov noted that the honored guests include Mongolia’s First Deputy Prime Minister Nyam-Osoryn Uchral and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
Read more
US strike on Fordow facility in Iran renders it inoperable, Netanyahu’s office says
According to the statement, this "achievement can continue indefinitely if Iran does not get access to nuclear material"
Read more
Bank of Russia proposes new deadlines for full-scale introduction of digital ruble
The new deadlines were set after discussing the details with market participants as well as ministries and agencies concerned, the regulator said
Read more
Russian troops liberate Yalta community in Donetsk region over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 190 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and an armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Leaders of UK, France, Germany call for talks with Iran
"Turning to Ukraine, the leaders discussed the need to apply more pressure on the Kremlin, including through further sanctions," the statement said
Read more
Negotiations with Ukraine must continue, some issues are being resolved — Naryshkin
The director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service highlighted that such dialogue allows for the resolution of various issues, including humanitarian concerns
Read more
It is wrong to compare Israeli aggression against Iran, conflict in Ukraine — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat pointed out that the conflict in the Middle East was primarily triggered by Israel's suspicions regarding Iran’s potential violations of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty
Read more
Pulkovo Airport plans to automate baggage handling duties with new robots
"It’s the first project of its kind in Russia and one of the first globally to implement unmanned vehicles on this scale for airport operations," Cognitive Pilot CEO Olga Uskova said
Read more
Foreign mercenaries deployed near DPR border fleeing under Russian strikes
According to preliminary information, there are casualties among the foreign contingent in this sector
Read more
Ukraine’s army attacks Russia’s Belgorod Region with over 100 munitions in past day
"In the Borisovsky district, a civilian was killed in a drone strike in the settlement of Baitsury," Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said
Read more
Russia’s defense chief arrives in China to attend SCO ministerial meeting
"The event will discuss pressing issues of global and regional security and measures to bolster defense cooperation within the organization," the ministry said
Read more
Iran detains 700 people suspected of cooperating with Israel — news agency
According to the report, most of the detentions took place in the Kermanshah, Isfahan, Khuzestan, Fars, and Lorestan Provinces
Read more
Aggression against Iran has no basis or justification — Putin
The head of state emphasized that Russia's stance was clearly articulated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Read more
First train from North Korea arrives in Moscow after five-year pause
"There are no passengers in this carriage yet, only the conductors arrived," the North Korean railway representative in Russia said
Read more
Press review: Washington mulls Iran strike as Russia and US plan 15 joint ventures by 2025
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, June 19th
Read more
Trump’s comments turned Iran’s ‘devastating’ response into national humiliation — lawmaker
Earlier, the US president described Tehran’s retaliatory strike on the US base in Qatar as weak in a post on the social network Truth Social
Read more
Twitch fined almost $900,000 in Russia
The administrative proceedings have been instituted due to failure to remove prohibited content
Read more
Putin requests considering Russian business’ proposals on order of foreign brands return
The deadline for a report on the issue is set for July 1, 2025
Read more
Ukrainian conflict to end in Kiev’s unconditional surrender — French expert
According to Xavier Moreau, the final say in the settlement will go to Russia
Read more
Foreigners can pay for Russian gas not only via Gazprombank until October 1
At the end of November 2024, the US imposed sanctions against Gazprombank, through which, in particular, foreign payments for Russian gas and oil are made
Read more
NATO leaders agree to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP
According to the declaration, NATO members "will include direct contributions towards Ukraine’s defense and its defense industry when calculating Allies’ defense spending"
Read more
Diplomacy capable of resolving crisis around Iran — Erdogan
The Turkish leader also welcomed the recent ceasefire between Israel and Iran, attributing it to the efforts of US President Donald Trump
Read more
EU is becoming military bloc that can compete with NATO — Medvedev
The Deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council characterized Brussels as a "den of cockroaches and shortsighted leaders," who are pushing a defense strategy centered on rearmament
Read more
Russia’s MiG aircraft corporation working on fifth-generation fighter jet
As was reported earlier, the MiG-31 interceptor will be eventually replaced by the MiG-41 aircraft, which is also known as the PAK DP
Read more
Oreshnik proved itself very well in combat conditions, Putin says
"Volume production of the newest intermediate-range missile system Oreshnik is being started," the Russian leader said
Read more
Nornickel supports unified statistics data collecting system for businesses, government
In 2024, in compliance with instructions from Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Norilsk Nickel together with Rosstat, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Energy and the Russian Energy Agency conducted a pilot experiment to test a single mechanism
Read more
Finnish president acknowledges end of Western domination era
Alexander Stubb called the ongoing NATO summit "historic" and noted that increasing defense spending to 5% of GDP would bring the alliance’s military expenses back to Cold War levels
Read more