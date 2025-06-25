Israel, Iran may soon resume conflict, but currently not willing to — Trump

THE HAGUE, June 25. /TASS/. Israel and Iran may resume their conflict in the near future, but right now both countries are battle-weary and unwilling to continue military action, US President Donald Trump suggested.

"Because I dealt with both, and they are both tired, exhausted," Trump said. "They fought very, very hard and very viciously, very violently, and they were both satisfied to go home and get out. And can it start again? I guess some day it can, it could maybe start soon," the US leader said during a press conference in The Hague following the NATO summit.

However, just minutes earlier, Trump had expressed confidence that hostilities between Israel and Iran would not resume.