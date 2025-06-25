Ukraine conflict cannot be resolved militarily — German chancellor

THE HAGUE, June 25. /TASS/. The conflict in Ukraine cannot be resolved through military means, German chancellor Friedrich Merz stated, arguing for increasing pressure on Russia with sanctions.

"There will be no military solution to this conflict," he said at a press conference in The Hague. "We must increase economic pressure on Moscow," Merz emphasized.

He recalled that the European Union intends to adopt an 18th sanctions package on Thursday. "But this alone will not be enough, we need more active US participation in such sanctions," the chancellor stated. Merz noted that on the sidelines of the NATO summit, he personally spoke again to US President Donald Trump and conveyed that the EU would like to see new restrictions against Russia from the US as well.