Finnish president acknowledges end of Western domination era

THE HAGUE, June 25. /TASS/. Finnish President Alexander Stubb acknowledged that the era of Western domination is over, stating that the world is moving towards a multipolar world order.

"I think we are witnessing a change in the world order. It’s very similar to the moment that we witnessed after World War I, World War II, and the Cold War. <…> Now, we need to sort things out, understand that the time of Western dominance is over. We are moving towards a world which is more transactional, more multipolar and more disorderly. And this means, at least for a country like Finland, that we need to close allies and must work on building our security and defense," he said upon arriving at the NATO summit in The Hague.

Stubb called the ongoing NATO summit "historic" and noted that increasing defense spending to 5% of GDP would bring the alliance’s military expenses back to Cold War levels.

At the summit in The Hague, NATO leaders are expected to decide to increase the military spending from 2% to 5% of GDP by 2035.