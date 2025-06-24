Pentagon praises combat capability of Russian army, highlighting naval, UAV capabilities

WASHINGTON, June 24. /TASS/. The US Department of Defense praises the combat capability of the Russian Armed Forces, but is convinced that the capabilities of Russian ground forces are inferior to NATO forces. Such assessments were made by Lieutenant-General Alexus Grynkewich, nominated by US President Donald Trump for the head of the European Command (EUCOM) of the US Armed Forces.

"In the air domain, Russia holds an advantage through its expertise in the mass production, deployment, and daily combat use of One-Way Attack and multi-role Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs). Russia has leveraged the Ukraine conflict to assess and refine UAV capabilities, tactics, techniques, and procedures," he said.

Grynkewich noted that the Russian Navy is also a formidable force due to the commissioning of new ships and submarines. In particular, this allows Russia to use "geographical advantages in the Arctic, enabling increased control over the Northern Sea Route." In addition, the Russian Black Sea Fleet "remains the most capable naval force in the Black and Caspian seas." At the same time, Grynkewich claimed that Russia "remains at a quantitative and qualitative disadvantage compared to the United States and NATO," if we compare the land capabilities of Russia and the alliance's troops.

The head of the European Command traditionally holds the post of commander-in-chief of NATO’s forces in Europe.